McDonald's Employee Shot Over Cold Fries Dies From Injuries

A McDonald's employee that was shot in the neck after a dispute over cold french fries died on Friday. According to ABC 7 in New York, the Brooklyn shooting is now being investigated as a homicide and the suspect is in custody.

Matthew Webb, the 23-year-old McDonald's employee, had been declared brain dead due to his injuries and later succumbed to them two days after the shooting. Michael Morgan, 20, had been charged with attempted murder and criminal possession of a weapon, but prosecutors indicate that the charges will be upgraded against the alleged gunman after Webb's death.

The complaint over the french fries initially had little to do with Morgan, instead involved his mother. She complained that her fries were cold and complained to Webb, who was working behind the counter. The argument reportedly got heated, leading to Morgan's mother calling him to the restaurant for a confrontation.

He later arrived, confronted Webb about the argument, and allegedly ended up shooting him outside of the restaurant. Morgan ended up arrested along with 18-year-old Camellia Dunlap, who is also facing weapons charges, according to ABC 7.

To add a few wrinkles to the tragic incident, Morgan also reportedly made comments about an old, unsolved murder from 2020 involving a 28-year-old Brooklyn man. After some details, Morgan ended up charged with that murder and weapons charges, with ABC 7 adding that he had "long been eyed" in relation to the slaying. The 2020 slaying was only six blocks from the McDonald's shooting.

The murder is only the latest example of what fast food workers are dealing with on a daily basis. Incidents range from typical arguments or unruly customers looking to speak to a manager to shocking acts of violence.

ABC 7 singles out a stabbing in May at a McDonald's in East Harlem and a shooting at a Burger King in January in East Harlem. These are far from the only incidents nationwide, with many videos floating around online to support the heightened stress.