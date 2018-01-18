McDonald’s Dollar Menu Leaves Customer Not Lovin’ It

While McDonald’s is trying to get customers excited about its new dollar menu, which consists of menu items priced at $1, $2 and $3, social media doesn’t exactly seem to be “lovin’ it.”

In a series of tweets sent to the fast food giant, one customer detailed his woes with the new dollar menu, saying it confuses employees.

Replying to a McDonald’s tweet promoting the new value menu, Twitter user @dgberry39 said he overpaid for his order, considering the employees were confused as to how many chicken tenders he was to receive.

"This new dollar menu is confusing your workers. I get to pay for six tenders and only get four. Three sauces though," he wrote.

In another response, he said, “What am I going to do with this extra sauce now? Maybe I can dip two more dollars into that so I can fill the void left by the missing two tenders.”

The rant continued with the customer tweeting that the manager, the same employee who gave him his meal earlier in the day, was confused as to how to deal with the situation when confronted and simply told him to “come back tomorrow.”

McDonald’s responded, asking the customer to provide more info via an online form, but the customer refused, saying he didn’t want to anger the employees.

Other Twitter users responded negatively to McDonald’s initial tweet about the new dollar menu, with one saying the two for $3 deal was “way better.”

With the new dollar menu, which debuted earlier this month, customers have the option to order off the $1, $2 or $3 tier.

In the $1 tier, customers can grab a Sausage Burrito, a McChicken, a Cheeseburger and any size soft drink.

The $2 tier offers a Sausage McGriddle, a 2-Piece Buttermilk Crispy Tenders, a Bacon McDouble and any small McCafe beverage.

Finally, the $3 tier features a Sausage McMuffin with Egg, a Classic Chicken Sandwich, a Triple Cheeseburger and Happy Meal.

“We built this new menu with variety and value firmly in mind,” Chris Kempczinski, McDonald’s USA president, said in a statement.

In addition to their new dollar menu options, McDonald’s is also bringing back a former menu item.

It’s been reported that the Golden Arches franchise is testing out “fresh, never-frozen beef patties” in several restaurant’s around Tulsa, Oklahoma. No word on when, or if, they’ll branch out in to other regional markets.

This may sound like a new experiment, but McDonald’s tried this once before, back in 1996. They launched the Arch Deluxe burger, which featured never-frozen beef, but quickly discovered that, while it wasn’t a total failure, it wasn’t a complete success either.

McDonald’s may be trying to become a more all-encompassing-competitor with chain’s like Wendy’s, who have had a “fresh, never-frozen beef patties” business model for awhile, since their current model is already a contender against similar models like Burger King’s.