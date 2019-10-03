McDonald’s Debuts Cinnamon Cookie Latte and Donut Sticks Ahead of Holidays

For the first time in five years, the McDonald’s McCafé menu is getting into the spirit of the season. To celebrate the month of November and the fast-approaching holiday season, the beloved fast food chain is launching a brand new seasonal drink, the McCafé Cinnamon Cookie Latte, alongside the return of another fan-favorite menu item: McCafé Donut Sticks.

Set to be made available for a limited-time only beginning Wednesday, Nov. 6, the McCafe Cinnamon Cookie Latte is made with the sweet taste of cinnamon, milk and freshly brewed 100 percent Rainforest Alliance Certified espresso before being topped with a sprinkle of cinnamon.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The drink will be available as either a hot or cold beverage, with customers able to score a small for just $2 as part of the $1 $2 $3 Dollar Menu and will be served in the chain’s new winter-themed McCafé holiday cups, which feature “a fresh coat of glistening snow around the McCafé logo.”

Originally debuting on menus in February of this year, the much beloved Donut Sticks return with a twist. The sugary treat, described as being “sprinkled with cinnamon sugar for a crunchy outside and soft, doughy inside, and served warm,” Donut Sticks will now be served with a side of new Chocolate Sauce, “a rich and delicious icing.”

Donut Sticks are served by the half-dozen or by the dozen during breakfast hours.

“We were inspired by our customers’ excitement for the holidays when crafting our Cinnamon Cookie Latte, a new and limited-time flavor that evokes the warm, cheerful feelings of the season,” McDonald’s Chef Mike Lingo said in a press release. “Our latest beverage innovation combines the captivating aroma and flavor of cinnamon that evokes the holiday feeling in us all. We’re excited for our customers to get a taste.”

“We’re giving customers more of the goodness they crave and pairing the return of Donut Sticks with a new decadent Chocolate Sauce. We always let our customers be the guide, and a dipping sauce was highly requested when they asked for an accompaniment to go with the popular cinnamon treat,” he continued. “Our rich and delicious Chocolate Sauce is the perfect pairing for our Donut Sticks to sweeten up the holiday season.”

First opening its doors in Melbourne, Australia in 1993, McDonald’s McCafé has since expanded to a number of countries, with the menu now boasting lattes, cappuccinos, mochas, blended ice frappes, and smoothies as well as select food items.

The McCafé Cinnamon Cookie Latte marks McCafé’s first new seasonal beverage in five years.