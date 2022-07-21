McDonald's Customer Goes Viral for Climbing Through Drive-Thru Window

One woman recently came up with a surprising solution to an unavailable McDonald's drive-thru.In a viral TikTok posted by a McDonald's employee in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, a woman in a pink dress appears visibly agitated as she talks to the employees behind the window.

"Lady climbs thru McDonald's window because we're not taking any more orders cause we have no gloves," user @greergreer captioned the video. The woman then climbs behind the kitchen window and begins clapping as she informs the employees she is ready for her "training" to start. "It's my first day of training and I came unethically dressed," the woman says, wearing a pair of heels.

Feliah Greer, the McDonald's employee who recorded the video, told Storyful the woman climbed through the window after the restaurant had stopped taking orders because they had a shortage of kitchen gloves. Despite Greer's video's timestamp being June 13, the Storyful description said she recorded the video on July 13.

"When the woman saw employees inside talking, she walked up to the window because she figured she would be able to make her own food, Greer said," the Storyful description read. "After entering the establishment, the woman is recorded trying to convince the manager of the branch, asking 'Do you give me permission to learn with you? It's a training thing.'"

Greer told Storyful that the woman's brother eventually came and picked her up. She said employees decided against contacting the police. Greer confirmed to CBS 42 that she recorded the video at a particular McDonald's restaurant in Tuscaloosa.

In a phone interview with CBS 42 on July 19, McDonald's general manager Jordan Coleman said he was unaware of the video and the incident."I'm not sure if it was at this location," Coleman said. "I'm pretty sure if it was, I would be immediately notified." The manager stated that climbing through the drive-thru window was inappropriate. "That's unacceptable," he said.

As manager of the restaurant, Coleman said he runs a "tight ship" and will ensure that other employees do the same."I'll make sure, now that you bring it to my attention, that they're doing what they need to be successful," he said. The video has been viewed over 891,000 times on TikTok and shared on news outlets, including the New York Post and Yahoo, since being posted online.