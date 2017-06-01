McDonald’s Australia Adds Tasty Secret Menu Item

McDonald’s Australia is now offering a secret menu item that will make you want to take a visit Down Under. The fast food chain is adding the Chicken Big Mac, one of the frequently requested “secret items,” to the restaurant’s official menu.

This is living. #chickenbigmac #chickenmac #burgers #instafood #heaven A post shared by Elliott Martin (@bigell90) on May 30, 2017 at 9:24pm PDT

The sandwich is the same as the original Big Mac, except the restaurant swaps out two beef patties for two breaded chicken patties. The Chicken Big Mac comes with the special sauce, lettuce, cheese, pickles, and a sesame seed bun.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The packaging for the product is similar but is labeled with the phrase: “Same taste, but different.”

“The iconic Big Mac and the McChicken are among our most popular burgers, so it made sense to mix up these two classics and give our customers a new and exciting product to try — the Chicken Big Mac,” Jenni Dill, the CTO of McDonald’s Australia said, according to News.com.au.

Up Next: McDonald’s Expanded Their Delivery Service With the Help of UberEATS

Before officially adding the sandwich to the menu, customers would regularly order two McChicken sandwiches or custom order a Big Mac made with McChicken patties to create their own makeshift Chicken Big Mac. Because the orders were placed with such high frequency, McDonald’s chose to offer the sandwich on the menu for a limited time.

After the Chicken Big Mac debuted in Australia, thrilled customers took to Twitter to share their excitement for the new menu offering.

How cute is the Chicken Big Mac box?!?!?!?! And Cheeseburger Shaker Fries?!?! SO MUCH YES! TO BOTH! 🍗🍔🧀🍟👌💓 #latenightmaccas #chickenbigmac #cheeseburgerfries #cheeseburgershakerfries A post shared by The Very Hungry Katerpilla (@theveryhungrykaterpilla) on May 31, 2017 at 8:55am PDT

To go with the Chicken Big Mac, McDonald’s also re-released Shaker fries. They were originally introduced in Australia back in 2011 and include an order of McDonald’s french fries and a packet of powdered cheeseburger-flavored seasoning. Judging by the social media reaction, McDonald’s customers are loving it.

More: McDonald’s Is Now Serving Curly Fries But It’s Not What You Think

There is also evidence on social media of McDonald’s customers in Australia creating their own Chicken Big Mac before the item debuted.

@NoahBrumley invented the #McChickenMac who needs a Big Mac when you can have the #McChickenMac pic.twitter.com/HxSEaWDY2w — Nick Brumley (@nickbrumley) January 3, 2016

The Chicken Big Mac will be available in McDonald’s restaurants around the country until July 18.