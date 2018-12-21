McDonald’s Casting McCafe Coffee Fans for New Project

If you work in downtown Chicago, today is your lucky day! An upcoming McDonald’s McCafé commercial wants you to audition for a coveted spot and a chance to get paid $700.

Paskal Rudnicke Casting is holding auditions for 30 to 40-year-old coffee drinkers who have a tough commute to work in Chicago, Illinois. Applicants must be employed in downtown Chicago.

If you’re interested in becoming the next McDonald’s star, you must: send in a self-taped audition by Jan. 7, 2019; be available for possible callbacks on Jan. 8 or 9 and be available for a shoot on Thursday, Jan. 17th. If you wind up being hired, you cannot be a member of SAG-AFTRA and will be subject to a background check.

Project Casting says to email your photo, name, age, contact info, work location, home location and a brief description of your morning commute to info@prcasting.com

In other exciting McDonald’s casting news, the fast food chain is searching for “every day” fans of McDonald’s menu to participate in a focus group.

“Tiffany Company Casting is looking NATION WIDE for fun, outgoing, individuals and couples AGES 25-35 who are HUGE (we’re talking THE BIGGEST) SUPERFANS of the BIG MAC for a PAID Focus Group!” a press release regarding the project and casting reads.

“We’re talking about THE REAL DEAL HERE! If you can’t stop RAVING about it to your friends… If you just MUST always post photos on your Instagram or Twitter… If you just CAN’T STOP WON’T STOP proclaiming your LOVE for the BIG MAC… Then WE WANT YOU!!!” it adds.

The casting agency will be conducting “brief 5-10 minute PRE-INTERVIEWS via Skype or FaceTime” on Dec. 22 and 29, 2018 (both Saturdays) and on Thursday, Jan. 3, 2019.

It’s preferred that applicants have no acting experience.

Selected focus group members will be flown to Los Angeles on Jan. 7 and/or Jan. 8, 2019 and will be paid up to $6,000 per day for participating. Click here to learn more.

If you don’t work in downtown Chicago or are simply more into enjoying the delicious benefits of McDonald’s for a few bucks here and there, have no fear. The fast food chain announced that the 2 for $5 Mix & Match Deal would be back at participating locations starting on Friday, Dec. 21.

The deal will only last a limited time and allows customers to choose two menu items for just $5. Menu items include the Quarter Pounder with Cheese, along with the Big Mac, Filet-O-Fish and 10-piece chicken McNuggets.

Come January, the Golden Arches will also enhance its $1 $2 $3 Dollar Menu.

The $1 tier consists of favorites such as the Sausage Burrito, a McChicken, a Cheeseburger and any size soft drink. The $2 tier offers a Sausage McGriddle, a 2-Piece Buttermilk Crispy Tenders, a Bacon McDouble, and any small McCafe beverage, and the $3 tier features a Sausage McMuffin with Egg, a Classic Chicken Sandwich, a Triple Cheeseburger and Happy Meal.