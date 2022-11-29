McDonald's Brings Back Beloved Holiday Menu Item

'Tis the season for the Holiday Pie! As Starbucks hands out red cups and fast-food restaurant chains debut their seasonal menus, McDonald's is getting into the Christmas spirit by bringing back one of its most beloved seasonal offerings – the Holiday Pie. According to Chew Boom, the Holiday Pie is now popping up at McDonald's locations nationwide.

An annual offering, the Holiday Pie boasts "creamy smooth, vanilla custard nestled in a flaky, buttery crust glazed with sugar and topped with rainbow sprinkles," according to its official description on the McDonald's website. While McDonald's has not officially announced the item's return, fast good lovers have taken to social media to boast about placing their order, with one person tweeting, "just a reminder that McDonald's Holiday Pie is back and still delicious." Another person wrote, "you KNOW it's holiday season when McDonald's breaks out the holiday pie."

THIS IS A PSA! THE HOLIDAY PIE IS BACK AT @McDonalds pic.twitter.com/lcyl4qHCtJ — Jimbo Slice (@SigJimboSlice) November 26, 2022

However, it seems that not everyone has been lucky enough to score a Holiday Pie just yet. Taking to Twitter, one person wrote, "can [McDonald's] please bring the holiday pies to Orlando and/or Florida this year please? as well as put out a map on where to find them?" Somebody else on Reddit commented, "I really hope this comes to Minnesota this year. Completely skipped the state (at least the Twin Cities Metro) last year and I almost drove 2 hours to get one. One of my favorite menu items." It is unclear if McDonald's is planning a nationwide rollout for the Holiday Pie or if the menu item will only appear on menus in select locations.

The Holiday Pie is an annual tradition at McDonald's, the Golden Arches having released the festive pastry for the past 10 years. However, according to a 2021 report from CNN, "the areas of availability vary." This means that not everyone is always able to get their hands on one of the pies each year. In 2021, the pies were spotted at McDonald's locations in Oregon, Illinois, Texas, and a handful of other states.

The Holiday Pie is not the only item to return to the McDonald's menu in recent weeks. Earlier this month, it was reported that the fast food chain was set to bring back Breakfast Bagels in three different varieties – Steak, Egg & Cheese Bagel, Bacon, Egg & Cheese Bagel, and Sausage, Egg & Cheese Bagel. Breakfast Bagels were previously part of the McDonald's breakfast menu, though they were pulled from the menu at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The item is set to return to select McDonald's locations in Michigan, Indiana, Pennsylvania, and New England.