McDonald’s Announces Changes to Its Burger, Quarter Pounder and Big Mac

McDonald’s has announced some big changes to its classic burgers, as well as the Quarter Pounder and Big Mac burgers.

According to a press release from the company, the beloved menu items now “contain no artificial preservatives, no artificial flavors and no added colors from artificial sources.”

The company did go on to clarify that the pickles do still have an artificial preservative, but that customers are more than welcome to request that not be included with their meal.

We’re excited to announce our classic burgers have no artificial preservatives, no artificial flavors and no added colors from artificial sources! Our pickle contains an artificial preservative, so skip it if you like. Changes you can feel good about! 😁 //t.co/4dmOf0pg5C pic.twitter.com/UxMFV4mw96 — McDonald’s (@McDonalds) September 26, 2018

McDonald’s also specified that its “classic burger” options include the hamburger, cheeseburger, double cheeseburger, McDouble, Quarter Pounder with Cheese, double Quarter Pounder with Cheese, and Big Mac.”

In order to make all of these options free of artificial ingredients, the fast food chain removed artificial preservative(s) from a number of ingredients, such as its “real American Cheese, Big Mag Special Sauce, the regular bun, the Quarter Pounder bun (also known as the sesame seed bun), and the Big Mac Bun.”

The restaurant went on to cite that these changes will have a massive impact on American customers based on the high volume of burgers they make a day.

“A little perspective of the scale these changes will have: on average, McDonald’s USA uses more than 9.5 million slices of real American cheese and 8 million buns to build and serve the classic burgers to our customers daily across 14,000 restaurants,” McDonald’s explained.

“Much like the change to 100 percent fresh beef in our quarter-pound burgers earlier this year, McDonald’s…announcement to evolve its burgers reflects a key part of the company’s journey toward building a better McDonald’s,” the company also said.

Ever since the big announcement, McDonald’s fans have been sounding off on social media about the changes, with many of them happy about the new direction the global restaurant chain is headed.

7 classic burgers that look at taste the same! Good job, McDonald’s! — xana mongeau (@Zombiemami666) September 26, 2018

“McDonalds just making dreams come true over here,” one person said, while someone else commented, “Well now I have to visit you guys some more.”

This is a nice improvement, I’d love to see more of this! I’d also love to see decrease in the calories of your food, if possible without adding more artificial stuff! — Rei Back (@sn3kkid) September 27, 2018

The new and improved menu items are now available at McDonald’s restaurants all over the nation.