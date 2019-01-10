McDonald’s Menu Adds Bacon to Big Mac, Quarter Pounder and Fries

Three classic McDonald’s menu items are getting a bacon makeover.

Beginning on Wednesday, Jan. 30, the famed Golden Arches will be adding three new bacon-filled classics to their menu – the Big Mac Bacon Burger, the Quarter Pounder Bacon Burger, and Cheesy Bacon Fries – for bacon aficionados across the country.

“People love bacon, and they love our iconic Big Mac, fresh beef Quarter Pounder burgers and World Famous Fries, so we had to see what would happen if we combined all that tastiness,” Chef Michael Haracz, McDonald’s Manager of Culinary Innovation, said in a press release. “As a bacon enthusiast myself, I’m proud to say that we’ve done right by bacon fans and I can’t wait for our customers to try these Classics with delicious, thick cut Applewood smoked bacon for themselves.”

Dubbed as “an exciting twist on the iconic fan-favorite’s 50-year history,” the Big Mac Bacon Burger features all the fixings of a traditional Big Mac – two 100% all beef patties, lettuce, cheese, pickles, Special Sauce and onions on a sesame seed bun – with the added addition of three pieces of thick cut Applewood smoked bacon.

Similarly, the Quarter Pounder Bacon Burger will also feature three slices of thick cut Applewood smoked bacon on top of a fresh beef burger cooked right when you order.

First announced in December, the Cheesy Bacon Fries feature McDonald’s world famous golden french fries topped with real cheddar cheese sauce and smoked bacon bits.

The chain’s decision to go hog wild with their menu items reportedly came after they researched and found that between Jan. 1 and Jan. 7 on popular social media platforms, the word “bacon” was mentioned 17,000 times a day in the U.S. alone, or roughly 740 times an hour.

The new menu items will only be available at participating McDonald’s locations for a limited time.

Prior to ringing in the new year, the Golden Arches had already begun beefing up their menu with a number of other mouthwatering selections.

Just in time for the holidays, the infamous Holiday Pie briefly made a return. The sweet treat, similar to the chain’s apple pies but with a holiday twist, feature a “creamy smooth, vanilla custard nestled in a flaky, buttery crust glazed with sugar and topped with rainbow sprinkles.”

In December, McDonald’s brought back their beloved 2 for $5 Mix & Match Deal at participating locations for a limited time. The deal allowed customers to choose two iconic menu items, such as the Quarter Pounder with Cheese, the Big Mac, the Filet-O-Fish, and the 10-piece chicken McNuggets, for just $5.