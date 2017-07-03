McDonald’s Reveals Bacon-Loaded Menu Item That Has Our Mouth Watering

McDonald's gave followers a closer look at their new bacon-heavy burger option, and it looks every bit as delicious as their last menu addition.

Come discover savory bacon and tangy Dijon—all part of our new Maple Bacon Dijon burger and only at McDonald’s. #SignatureCrafted pic.twitter.com/iYTfX9Ul3c — McDonald's (@McDonalds) May 24, 2017

The fast food chain uploaded a clip of the Maple Bacon Dijon burger, which is one of their new "Signature Crafted" items. The burger is topped with applewood smoked bacon, dijoun sauce and grilled onions.

The up-close look shows that the burger is possibly the closest thing to restaurant quality the chain has ever had.

The Maple Bacon Dijon burger was made available earlier this month along with the Pico Guacamole chicken sandwich and the Sweet BBQ Bacon burger.

A key component of the Signature Crafted menu is that customers can mix and match various patties and toppings around. So if you really want grilled chicken covered with a slab of bacon or your burger lathered in guacamole, that can be arranged.

This is just the latest in a long line of interesting menu item additions McDonald's has tried out over the years.

International McDonald's franchises have gotten especially weird with their menu additions lately. Japan added pumpkin spice french fries to their menu that sounded really disgusting.

The U.K. branch of the company actually showed off a new South Carolina-inspired burger that looked delicious. However, they completely fumbled the commercial announcing the product.

And sorry Rick and Morty fans; despite all these other developments, there's still no word on if we'll get szechuan sauce back on the menu any time soon.

