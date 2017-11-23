Matt Lauer Slammed for ‘Segregation’ Joke During Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

Matt Lauer is under fire for a joke he made during the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade broadcast on NBC.

As he was introducing a peformance from Miracle on 34th Street, Lauer said, “We’re gonna take you back to the days of black and white now.” He then looked at Al Roker and said “Don’t go there.”

Can someone tell me why Matt Lauer said “We’re gonna take you back to the days of black and white now.” Then looked at Al Roker and said “Don’t go there.” #MacysParade — Anwar (@nastychow) November 23, 2017

Immediately, fans took to Twitter to express their displeasure with the odd conversation.

What the hell was that Matt Lauer? A segregation joke during the Thanksgiving Day parade??? — Trey (@BatonHuge) November 23, 2017

Matt Lauer just made a weird segregation joke on the thanksgiving parade? — Kimberly Falcon (@smeepy) November 23, 2017

By far the worst part of the Macy’s Parade broadcast is Matt Lauer. — skywaker9 (@skywaker9) November 23, 2017

Others tried to tune out the parade hosts all together, writing that they’d rather be watching the precession and performances.

Same thing every year. Frustrated AF because Matt Lauer or Al Roker are talking about who cares what, when I want to hear the marching band! — Kyle J. Kepner (@KyleJKepner) November 23, 2017

Lauer has hosted the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade coverage on NBC for 20 years, but reports suggest that his time at the network may be winding down.

Lauer recently caught fire for not defending new co-host Megan Kelly when an industry insider told him that celebrities are being advised to avoid her show, Megyn Kelly Today, citing low ratings and awkward interviews, Page Six reports.

A Page Six insider overheard Lauer reply that he “gets it,” adding, “It’s a big problem for them,” referring Kelly’s show. Insiders were stunned that the veteran Today host didn’t try to defend his new colleague.

The Inquisitr reports that Lauer has been considering an exit from the program since Kelly was hired without his input.

Not long after the former Fox News anchor was hired, Lauer told TV Insider that at the first moment he doesn’t love it, he will retire, adding it “would be a crime to stay.”

His $25 million yearly contract expires in 2018.