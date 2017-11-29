NBC Fires ‘Today’ Anchor Matt Lauer for ‘Inappropriate Sexual Behavior’

Matt Lauer has been terminated from NBC News. On Monday night, we received a detailed complaint from a colleague about inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace by Matt Lauer. As a result, we’ve decided to terminate his employment. pic.twitter.com/1A3UAZpvPb — TODAY (@TODAYshow) November 29, 2017

Matt Lauer, a two-decade veteran of Today, was fired by NBC News on Wednesday after a complaint was filed against him for inappropriate sexual behavior at work.

Morning show co-anchors Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb announced his termination, telling viewers of the news but offering few details.

A memo was also sent to NBC employees Wednesday morning, the network said. NBC News Chairman Andrew Lack said the complaint filed by a colleague of Lauer’s showed a “clear violation of our company’s standards” and prompted a serious review of the host.

Though Lack said it was the first complaint made against Lauer since he took over as anchor of the show in 1997, there was “reason to believe” it may not have been a singular incident.

“Our highest priority is to create a workplace environment where everyone feels safe and protected, and to ensure that any actions that run counter to our core values are met with consequences, no matter who the offender,” Lack said.

“As I’m sure you can imagine, we are devastated and we are still processing all of this,” Guthrie, a Today colleague, said of Lauer’s absence.

“I will tell you right now we do not know more than what I just shared with you, but we will be covering this story as reporters, as journalists. I’m sure we will be learning more details in the hours and days to come. And we promise we will share that with you,” she added.

Photo Credit: Getty / NBC