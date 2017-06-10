Math Teacher Charged With Having Sex With Three Male Students

A North Carolina teacher is behind bars today after a month long investigation led authorities to conclude she carried on sexual relationships with multiple students.

On Thursday, The Rocky Mount Police Department arrested 25-year-old Erin McAuliffe on charges that she engaged in sex acts with three underage students, two 17-year-olds, and a 16-year-old.

She was formally charged with “three counts of sexual activity with a student and one count of indecent liberties with a minor.”

The police department was tipped off by Rocky Mount Preparatory school officials that McAuliffe was potentially engaging in misconduct with students and so they stepped in to interview students and staff, eventually determining that there was cause to arrest her.

As reported by The Daily Mail, law enforcement found that all of the sexual encounters took place off-campus from the school.

McAuliffe was actually fired from the school on May 4th, one day before the police were notified of her indiscretions.

A review of her social media accounts revealed that McAuliffe graduated with a Bachelor’s degree in mathematics from Methodist University in 2014.



Following a short run at a San Diego-based law firm working as a data analyst, she was hired at Rocky Mount Prep in August of last year.

By order of a judge, McAuliffe was held at Carteret County Jail on $20,000 bond pending a June 12 court appearance. At this time, there is no word on if she has retained legal council.

