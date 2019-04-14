Masters Viewers Groan Over Weather Delay Amid Tiger Woods’ Hot Streak

The Masters have been delayed, leaving many golf fans annoyed and worried they’ll miss out on one of sports’ biggest moments of the year.

The CBS broadcast was affected by severe weather in the Augusta, Georgia, area, and was delayed until 9 a.m. ET. This threw off fans’ watching schedules, DVRs or other golf-related plans for the day, with many taking to Twitter to express their distaste for the decision.

“Annoyed that the Masters final round has been brought forward,” one spectator wrote. “I won’t get to watch it now being at the match. Damn weather.”

Annoyed that the masters final round has been brought forward. I won’t get to watch it now being at the match. Damn weather 🙁 #Masters — M¡¢h@el Luπt (@mikelfc75) April 14, 2019

Fuming about the weather. The Masters should be banned from finishing before 10pm GMT. I don’t care how wet they get. — GeorgeWeahsCousin (@WeahsCousin) April 14, 2019

Others were bummed out about the delay, but wanted to direct their frustration out on Mother Nature herself.

“I had a nice day planned, few holes after dinner, return home to watch conclusion of the Masters. Either or now,” one fan wrote. “Damn you dodgy American weather!”

I had a nice day planned, few holes after dinner, return home to watch conclusion of the masters. Either or now. Damn you dodgy American weather! — Calum Craig (@calumjcraig) April 14, 2019

…we want Masters weather! — Ron Sedlacko (@RonSedlacko4) April 14, 2019

Another wrote, “We want Masters weather!” in reply to a local weather update.

However, not everyone was a pessimist about the weather delay. Some chose to see the bright side of the situation and anticipate how the wet conditions might impact the day’s results.

“Anybody could win this today. That’s the beauty of Masters Sunday at Augusta National,” one onlooker wrote. “The weather will make things tricky I imagine, but there’s a few champions in the mix who will be VERY entertaining to watch in those conditions. Cannot. Wait.”

Anybody could win this today. That’s the beauty of Masters Sunday at Augusta National. The weather will make things tricky I imagine, but there’s a few champions in the mix who will be VERY entertaining to watch in those conditions. Cannot. Wait. ⛳️ @TheMasters — Ollie Button (@OllieButton1) April 14, 2019

This schedule change comes just as Tiger Woods is on the verge of winning it all. If the 43-year-old golf icon can succeed, it would be his first major championship victory since the 2008 U.S. Open and a triumph after several years of personal issues being brought into public view.

