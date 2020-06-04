Massive Asteroid Is Heading Towards Earth, and Twitter Is Done With 2020
It seems as though the skyscraper-sized asteroid that's currently hurtling toward planet Earth couldn't have come at a better time, at least as far as some Twitter users are concerned. The asteroid has been estimated to be between 830 and 1,870 feet in length, which could potentially make it taller than the Empire State Building in New York City. However, the most current models show that the asteroid will be "skimming" Earth's orbit as it passes by.
So far, 2020 has included a global pandemic, record-high unemployment and riots protesting police brutality erupting across the U.S.. Now, NASA has classified the body as an Aten asteroid, which is due to its very wide orbit around the sun. Right now, it's heading towards the Earth at a speed of about 11,200 miles per hour and due sometime on Saturday. However, NASA predicts that it will miss the planet by more than 3 million miles given its current trajectory.
Although it's worth noting that NASA has labeled the asteroid as a "Near Earth Object," which is used to describe "comets and asteroids that have been nudged by the gravitational attraction of nearby planets into orbits that allow them to enter the Earth's neighborhood." While unlikely, it is being closely tracked on the off chance it could end up inside our atmosphere. Which, again, didn't sit well with several on Twitter, given how well things have gone this year.
News: There is an asteroid hurtling towards earth.
Me: Finally a lighter story.— Jessie (@mommajessiec) June 3, 2020
After surviving Coronavirus, Ebola , Earthquake, Locusts , Cyclone— Mokshad Bhoir (@MokshadBhoir) June 2, 2020
.
.
Me waiting for Asteroid#NisargaCyclone #asteroid pic.twitter.com/Rs9kXxWGLa
Dear God send an asteroid.— Ministry of Truth (@BanTheBBC) June 3, 2020
Come onnnnnnnn asteroid! pic.twitter.com/oSrGT24AV1— Jim Murray (@bigjimmurray) June 1, 2020
What time does the asteroid get here?— 𝒮𝓊𝓂𝓂𝑒𝓇 is cancelled 𝒮𝑜𝓃𝑔 𝒢𝒾𝓇𝓁 (@SummerSongGirl) June 1, 2020
"There's five asteroids heading towards earth"
Me - pic.twitter.com/1cWuCRxBpP— Comfortably Numb (@WRIGHT3OUS) June 3, 2020
At this point send another asteroid. We need a fresh start.— am I next? (@asianichelle0) June 3, 2020
#NisargaCyclone alert#AmphanSuperCyclone
#LocustAttack#Covid_19 #Earthquake #Ebola#asteroid approaching earth.
Me, trying to cut 2020 from my life : pic.twitter.com/gYKP89JW0X— JRism (@chaotic_mind999) June 2, 2020
what happened to that asteroid that was supposed to hit earth? can it ACTUALLY HIT US? idw be here anymore— aisha (@lilbitofaisha) June 1, 2020
"Stadium-sized asteroid to make ‘relatively close’ approach toward Earth at 3 million miles" pic.twitter.com/SvawRQrK0L— .psychotic.rebel. (@ThatNMguy) June 4, 2020
Current mood: just Googled “are any asteroids headed toward earth to kill us all” and got disappointed when the answer was no. pic.twitter.com/yZWXUPZhjP— Donnie (@TVandCrumpets) June 1, 2020
A stadium sized asteroid is heading near earth this week and I just think 2020 needs to calm down 😅😅😅— Leahhhh (@leahcecetoya) June 4, 2020