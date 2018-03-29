Mary Kay Letourneau’s Husband Vili Faulaau Arrested for DUI

Vili Faulaau, the husband of Mary Kay Letourneau, was arrested for DUI after crashing his car in February, it has now been reported.

According to TMZ, Faulaau was driving a Mercury Mountaineer in Burien, Washington when he collided with two other vehicles that were stopped at a traffic light.

Videos by PopCulture.com

When law enforcement arrived they believed him to be inebriated and high, noting that he appeared to have bloodshot eyes and a dazed expression while slurring his speech.

He initially agreed to a field sobriety test, the outlet adds, but changed his mind after Letourneau pulled up and and told him to stop as their lawyer was on the way.

A couple of hours later, Faulaau submitted to the blood test at the police station where it was discovered that his blood-alcohol level was at a .08, which is the minimum level for a DUI. However, he also reportedly had THC in his system as well, which police suspected.

Faulaau was booked for a DUI and subsequently posted bail. He is scheduled to have a court hearing sometime this week.

It was reported in 2017 that Fualaau filed paperwork with courts in Issaquah, Washington in order to end the couple’s marriage, but he subsequently withdrew.

Some 20 years ago, the couple’s story made international headlines, as back then they were a 34-year-old teacher and a sixth-grade student engaged in an illicit and illegal relationship.

Their relationship began when Fualaau, now 34, was only 12 years old and became public knowledge when Letourneau’s then husband found a love letter in their home that was written to her by Fualaau.

When Fualaau was 13, Letourneau became pregnant with their first child and delivered the baby in 1997 while she was out of jail on bail. Their second child was born while Letourneau was back behind bars.

A couple of years ago, Latourneau and Fualaau finally broke their silence and sat down for an interview with Barbara Walters.

During the conversation Latourneau talked about the initial physical connection between her and Fualaau, saying, “The incident was a late night that it didn’t stop with a kiss. And I thought that it would and it didn’t. I loved him very much, and I kind of thought, ‘Why can’t it ever just be a kiss?’ “

Previous reports indicated that Fualaau is currently employed at a home and garden center while also trying to get a DJ career going. Since she is unable to teach, due to being a registered sex offender, Letourneau reportedly works as a legal assistant.

The couple also once worked together briefly, hosting “Hot for Teacher” nights at another local bar not long after they’d first gotten married.