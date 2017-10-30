Woman Dies After Suicidal 12-Year-Old Boy Jumps from Bridge and Lands on Her Car

A 22-year-old woman has died after a 12-year-old boy attempting suicide by jumping off an overpass in Virginia landed on her car Saturday afternoon.

NBC News affiliate NBC-4 reports that Marisa Harris of Olney, Maryland was driving on the Interstate when a boy landed on top of her Ford Escape.

While the boy’s jump left the 22-year-old Marymount University student “incapacitated,” the boy survived and is being treated for life-threatening injuries.

It is reported that Harris’ boyfriend, who was sitting in the SUV’s passenger seat, steered the car to the side of the road, but police state Harris died at the scene.

According to The Washington Post, Harris, who lived in Arlington, was pursuing her master’s degree in clinical counseling. She had a passion for working with children with severe behavioral problems, they said.

Her father, Patrick Harris, told the Post he wasn’t ignorant about the circumstances of her untimely death.

“That’s the irony that we’re looking at right now,” he said, describing her personality to the publication. “She was fearless, she was absolutely fearless. She was loved by her friends, she was dearly loved by her family, she was admired by her peers, she was just a shining star.”

As for her passion with helping children, her loved ones said it ran in the family as Harris came from a “long line of psychologists.”

Police are investigating the case as a suicide.