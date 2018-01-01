Trending

New York City Hot for Tea After Recording Second-Coldest New Year’s Eve

Mariah Carey wasn’t the only person in New York City demanding hot tea — or any warm beverage — Sunday night.

Temperatures dropped to 9 degrees as revelers watched the ball drop in Times Square, NBC New York reported, making it the city’s second-coldest New Year’s Eve on record. It felt like zero with the wind chill.

The city’s coldest celebration on record occurred in 1917, according to FOX5NY, when temperatures dropped to 1 degree at midnight.

New York City Mayor Bill De Blasio even warned that it wasn’t a “great idea” to bring young children to Times Square because of the extreme cold.

Twitter offered some hot takes on the cold temperatures:

