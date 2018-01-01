New York City Hot for Tea After Recording Second-Coldest New Year’s Eve

Mariah Carey wasn’t the only person in New York City demanding hot tea — or any warm beverage — Sunday night.

Temperatures dropped to 9 degrees as revelers watched the ball drop in Times Square, NBC New York reported, making it the city’s second-coldest New Year’s Eve on record. It felt like zero with the wind chill.

The city’s coldest celebration on record occurred in 1917, according to FOX5NY, when temperatures dropped to 1 degree at midnight.

New York City Mayor Bill De Blasio even warned that it wasn’t a “great idea” to bring young children to Times Square because of the extreme cold.

Twitter offered some hot takes on the cold temperatures:

#TimesSquare Couldn’t imagine standing in the arctic cold…with ZERO bathrooms around…waiting for midnight!! That’s just nuts! #🤡 I’ll take my cheez-its and blanket…and watch it on TV 😳 — Annie Yu (@AnnieYuFox5) January 1, 2018

Can someone explain to me the appeal of standing in Times Square? It’s cold, you can’t use the bathroom and, well, it’s Times Square — Andrew Battifarano (@AndrewAtBatt) December 31, 2017

You have to be a special type of absolutely insane to willingly stand outside in the freezing cold all day waiting to see the ball drop in Times Square. There’s no way people actually enjoy that. — J U (@jayu62) December 31, 2017

So in conclusion…

2017 … terrible

Steve Harvey … Snowman

Mariah Carey … can sing live in the cold without her hot tea (so there IS hope)

Kathy Griffin >>> Andy Cohen

2018 … can’t be worse than 2017 (cue the hope!)

Twitter sniping > Times Square

Happy new year everybody! pic.twitter.com/rWEp6CuCJX — Joy Reid (@JoyAnnReid) January 1, 2018