Update on Manhattan Attack Reveals Eight People Were Killed

Authorities are still investigating Tuesday afternoon’s attack in Manhattan, but several preliminary details are being revealed by police through their official accounts and at a press conference.

Police say an unnamed man in a Home Depot rental truck deliberately drove into a pedestrian and bike path north of Chambers Street and a few blocks away from the World Trade Center at 3:05 p.m.

He killed at least eight people as he sped through the area and injured at least 11 others.

The driver kept barreling through the area until he collided with a school bus. Two adults and two children were injured in that collision.

Police then responded to the scene and confronted the individual. The assailant exited the truck with a paintball gun and a pellet gun. Police then shot him and he was then taken into custody.

There were initial reports of gunshots, but those claims were either misinformed or due to hearing the police gunfire.

“Everybody started running,” a witness told ABC. “Everything was happening so fast… [The driver] kept going all the way down full speed.”

Authorities say there is no active threat in area and that there does not appear to be a more widespread terrorist plot at work.

Police also said they will be beefing up security at tonight’s Halloween parade in New York City as a result of the attack.

