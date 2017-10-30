Man Strangles Woman on First Date

A 77-year-old Virginia man has been arrested after allegedly strangling his date.

Alan Richard Schmitt traveled over two hours from his home in Colonial Beach to meet with the unidentified 23-year-old woman. The two had met on Plenty of Fish, and the woman believed Schmitt to be younger than he actually was.

Upon learning of his age when he showed up at her door, she told him that she wasn’t interested in dating but that they could still be friends. The two then went to the mall together where Schmitt bought the woman $400 worth of clothes.

According to the criminal complaint obtained by WAVY.com, when the two returned to the woman’s house, Schmitt demanded that she return all of the clothes to him, including the shirt she was wearing. The woman refused to return it to him and a struggle ensued.

It is alleged that Schmitt grabbed the woman around her neck and began to strangle her, throwing her to the ground and getting on top of her. At some point during the struggle, the woman’s necklaces had been torn off, and police reported seeing bleeding scratches on her neck as well as broken necklaces on the floor.

Schmitt told the police that the woman pushed him in the face, causing him to lose his balance and reach out for the woman, grabbing her by the neck. He said that he wasn’t sure how she ended up on the ground.

Police have charged Schmitt with felony strangling of another causing wounds or injury. He is scheduled to appear in court on November 14.