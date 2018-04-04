Man Stabbed in Back With Knife Goes to Pub

A stab wound to the back could not stop one man in Australia from returning to the bar.

Two patrons drinking at the Beerwah Hotel in Queensland, Australia allegedly became involved in a fight that resulted in one of them being stabbed and in need of medical assistance, the Sunshine Cost Daily reports.

According to a Queensland Police service spokeswoman, and confirmed by Rick Gazzard, the owner of the hotel, a 27-year-old man and a 20-year-old man had been drinking on the night of Saturday, March 31, when they reportedly became involved in an altercation.

“Two males entered the Beerwah Hotel at 11:04 p.m. last Saturday night. The younger of the two males became involved in an incident with a patron in the DOSA facing Beerwah Parade at 11:09 p.m.,” Gazzard said.

The 20-year-old, from Beerwah, Queensland, was evicted from the hotel’s property, and the altercation between the two men moved elsewhere. At some point after the two men had left, the younger man allegedly stabbed the older man in the back with a knife.

Gazzard reported that the 27-year-old, from Caboolture, Queensland, returned to Beerwah Hotel at around 11:48 p.m., seeking assistance from staff and security because he “had a knife in his back.” Hotel staff provided the man with a seat outside and called paramedics. He added that the stabbing had not taken place inside of the hotel’s bar.

It was originally reported that the victim had returned to the Beerwah Hotel after the stabbing, and, with the knife still in his back, ordered one last beer at the hotel bar before calling paramedics.

Queensland Police said that the two men knew each other prior to the altercation and that a “substantial” amount of alcohol was involved. They added that one of the men is assisting police in the investigation.

Neither of the men have yet been charged in the incident.