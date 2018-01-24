Man Films Himself Getting Hit by a Train While Posing for Selfie

One man is lucky to survive after he was hit by an oncoming train while taking a daredevil selfie.

Warning: The following videos contains graphic images that may be disturbing to some viewers.

The Government Railway Police in India released the video of 25-year-old student R Shiva Kumar getting injured while taking the selfie, according to the Indian Express.

Railway Police said that R Shiva Kumar was standing close to the railway track on Sunday afternoon and started capturing a selfie video even as an MMTS was fast approaching.

In the video, Kumar can be seen looking into his phone camera and pointing at the oncoming train from behind. Despite the constant honking by the loco-pilot, he ignored the warnings and continued filming.

Kumar’s friends were also recording videos on their smartphones and warned him to step away from the tracks. Kumar ignored the warnings and continued to take the video.

Moments later, the train smashes in to him from behind, sending him flying before the screen goes blank.

He seems oblivious to the danger and smiles as he apparently misjudges the speed of the approaching Multi-Modal Transport System train.

While the camera stops showing images, the sound of people rushing to the scene can be heard in the background.

The incident reportedly happened on Sunday afternoon local time near the Borabanda Railway Station in Hyderabad, India. Officials said Kumar was seriously injured.

“He did not realize the danger he was in and ignored the furious honking by the loco pilot who tried to warn him off. The train hit him and he was thrown away from the track. He received serious injuries on right hand, head and chest, but is out of danger now,” Dasya Naik, Sub-Inspector, Nampally, Telangana State Railway Police, said.

The video of the train hitting the Kumar had thousands of views on YouTube as of Wednesday afternoon eastern time. The clip also went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Before the incident, another video also showing a young man on the tracks had also gone viral. That clip shows the individual lying on a railway tracks as a train runs over him. He is then seen celebrating the act with friends after the train passes.