Man Imprisoned for Punching Newborn Daughter to Death Allegedly Killed by Fellow Inmate

A U.K. man who was convicted earlier this year of beating his newborn baby to death was killed in prison on Sunday, the Yorkshire Evening Post reports.

Liam Deane of Leeds, England, punched, shook and squeezed his 2-day-old daughter Luna’s face last July until she died from the injuries.

After she was found dead of “catastrophic brain injuries,” the 22-year-old admitted he killed her after she wouldn’t stop crying, Metro reports, citing court hearings.

He was sentenced to a life sentence to be served for at least 10 years in October.

“In my submission there is simply no explanation for the defendant’s behavior,” Deane’s attorney Richard Wright said. “His actions were wholly and utterly out of character for him. The defendant will have a very long time to reflect upon his terrible behavior.”

That “very long time” was cut short after one month in the HMP Leeds correctional facility; authorities say fellow inmate John Westland, 28, allegedly killed Deane.

It is unclear why Westland was in jail or why he killed Deane. He appeared at Leeds Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, but only spoke to confirm his personal details.

Westland has been charged with Deane’s death and has a hearing scheduled for Thursday in the Leeds Crown Court due to the serious nature of his alleged crime.