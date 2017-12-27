Man Mistaken for Thief Killed by His Father

It’s been reported that an Alabama man was tragically killed by his father just before Christmas Day after he was mistaken for a car thief.

Logan Trammell went to borrow his father’s car just before 12 AM on Dec. 24, and his father, hearing the car starting, believed it to be someone coming to steal their vehicle.

Trammell’s father was inside of a camper next to his home recording some music. Worried that his car was being stolen, he grabbed his gun and yelled out a warning. When that did not get the attention of the driver, he fired a warning shot into the air.

Sadly, this also didn’t work, so the man fired a shot at the tailgate of the vehicle, which did cause it to stop, as reported by the NY Daily News.

Upon approaching the vehicle, Trammell’s realized that it was his own son behind the wheel of the car and that he had killed him.

Trammell, a singer/songwriter like his father who had dreams of being a country singer, reportedly did not live with his parents full-time, which is why his father did not immediately assume that it could be him coming to borrow the car.

“It was just a horrific accident. A horrific accident,” Tammy Jacobs, Trammell’s aunt, told reporters. “My brother thought someone was stealing his truck, never realizing it was Logan because he didn’t live down here all the time, he lived with my mom and dad.”

Law enforcement with the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office informed journalists that they are investigating Trammell’s shooting death.