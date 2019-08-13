Man’s Lung Collapses From Singing Too Much Karaoke

While karaoke might be good for the soul, it’s not always good for your lungs, as a 65-year-old Chinese man proved earlier this month. The South China Morning Post reports that a Nanchang county resident identified only as Wang sang 10 karaoke songs in a row, resulting in a collapsed lung.

“I was very excited in the heat of the moment,” Wang told the video site PearVideo, as reported by the South China Morning Post. Wang adding that he selected some of the same songs he usually sings, and strained to hit a few “very high notes.”

“I found myself having difficulties,” he said, explaining that he finished up and went home, ignoring the pain in his left side. After the pain worsened when he went home, according to Nanchang News. The next day, he was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was told he had a collapsed lung.

A doctor from the emergency department at Nanchang hospital, Peng Bin-fei, told the video site that the injury was caused “by high lung pressure.”

“The patient suffered from a lung collapse because of the high lung pressure caused by singing high notes,” he explained, adding that the condition could prove life-threatening.

He added that the injury is more common among males, especially those middle-aged or older. “It’s better not to sing for a period of over two hours,” he said.

The incident went viral on the Chinese social media platform Weibo, reaching more than 100 million views and prompting plenty of discussions.

“This man really sings with his life,” one Weibo user wrote, according to South China Morning Post.

“Never imagined this could really happen, I feel lucky that I have a deep voice,” another said.

Photo credit: Dan Kitwood / Staff / Getty