Man Snapped Woman’s Neck After She Refused to Marry Him

A Philadelphia man has been arrested after being accused of killing a 19-year-old woman because she rejected his marriage proposal.

Christopher Ryan Tucker, 34, allegedly admitted to the crime upon his arrest on Nov. 1, CBS Philly reports.

According to the police, Tucker fled Pennsylvania after committing the murder. On his way through Illinois, Tucker’s car broke down and he attempted to steal a motorized combine from a farm. The man who owned the combine called 911.

Tucker was later arrested and allegedly confessed to the police that he murdered his girlfriend. After Tucker made an admission of guilt, Pennsylvania state troopers were sent to his home. They found the body of victim Tara Serino there at his residence.

“What our troopers found when they got there was very gruesome,” Pennsylvania State Trooper David Beohm said.

According to Beohm, Tucker strangled Serino and her neck was snapped. He also explained that Serino’s eyes were gouged out. She was beaten when a hatchet, and Tucker reportedly admitted to each of these brutal details.

Beohm then said that Tucker explained the reason why he chose to kill his girlfriend.

“He asked her to marry him. When she said no he just snapped,” Trooper Beohm continued.

A friend close to the couple, Chad Flyte, said that Tucker and Serino had only been dating for a matter of months.

“I’m so sad for this poor girl because she had no idea the type of past issues that he dealt with,” Flyte said.

Flyte claimed that Tucker had been in and out of medical facilities as he suffered from severe mental illness.

“I had personally taken him to the hospital many times,” Flyte said. “He’s my friend, he’s my brother, but he did something terrible.”