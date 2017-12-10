Man Kills 3-Year-Old After She Refused to Put on Her Pajamas

A man has been accused of murdering his girlfriend’s daughter after the 3-year-old girl wouldn’t put on her pajamas, Inside Edition reports.

On Nov. 22, 22-year-old Jalen Vaden allegedly threw young Jayda Kyle to the ground, “causing her to strike her head,” after he told her to put on her pajamas and she didn’t.

The Missouri man later told the authorities that he then threw the child on a bed before taking her by the leg and tossing her “face first” onto the floor. He then left the room and later came back to find Jayda bleeding and unresponsive.

Police arrived at the scene at 9 p.m. that night and found her unresponsive. She was taken to a hospital in Kansas City, where doctors described her condition as “abusive head trauma.” She died four days later.

Vaden was the live-in boyfriend of Jayda’s mother, Devyn Kyle, who hasn’t been charged with a crime after police cleared her of wrongdoing.

Vaden was charged with second-degree murder and is being held without bond.