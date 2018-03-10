Police Say Man Drove Stolen Car to Court to Face Vehicle Theft Charges

A Connecticut man due in court for a charge of vehicle theft allegedly stole a car to get to court.

Jonathan Rivera, 25, of Hartford Connecticut was at the Hartford Superior Court Wednesday, March 7, to appear before a judge on charges of first-degree larceny and tampering with a motor vehicle involving the theft of a car in Hartford on Feb. 17, the Hartford Courant reports.

As Rivera was inside, Hartford Authority agents outside of the courthouse were scanning license plates for parking violators. When they got alerts of a white 2014 Subaru Legacy, whose license plates had been reported stolen, police decided to wait and keep an eye on the car. Authorities reported that the vehicle itself had also been stolen due to the key fob left inside of it.

When Rivera left court, he allegedly went to the car, got in, and attempted to drive away, but police moved in and arrested him.

Rivera has since been charged with second-degree larceny and taking a motor vehicle without the owner’s permission.

Rivera isn’t the first to be labeled a “dumb criminal.” Last year, the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office posted surveillance footage of two burglars unlocking a parked car to steal what was inside. They almost got away without incident, until one of the burglars lost his pants and tripped. His head hit the door, then he hit the street. The two only made off with coins, a phone charger, and a stethoscope.

In February, two Shanghai criminals attempting to break a window with bricks saw their plan go awry when one of the hooded men with terrible aim accidentally hit the other in the head with a brick, knocking him unconscious. The other crook was forced to flee all while attempting to drag his unconscious accomplice with him.

“If all thieves were like this, police wouldn’t have to work overtime,” the Shanghai police wrote.