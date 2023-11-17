Man Dies at Disneyland After Parking Garage Incident

At Disneyland in California, a 24-year-old man died after jumping from the Pixar Pals parking structure, making it the third suicide at the resort in less than a year. Anaheim Police reported receiving a call on Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023, that a person had jumped from the Disneyland Resort parking structure around 9:30 p.m. A man was found dead on the scene outside the Anaheim Theme Park Resort, reports The Blast.

The Orange County Coroner's office identified the victim as Jonah Alexander Edwards, 24, and Anaheim Police spokesperson Sgt. Jon McClintock confirmed the death is being investigated as a suicide. Disneyland officials have not issued a statement, according to the OC Register.

The Disneyland parking garages have seen six suicides since 2010 and three since December 2022. In addition, a Disney World guest fell to their death earlier this year at Bay Lake Tower at Disney's Contemporary Resort in Orlando, Florida.

The Blast previously reported that a man in his 50s died after jumping from the Mickey & Friends parking structure in Anaheim, California. His identity has been revealed as Christopher Christensen, who left a suicide note on social media moments before he jumped. "I hate when people leave this Earth with so many unanswered questions. So, I hope this provides some insight and perspective," he wrote.

A 22-year principal at Huntington Beach Elementary School, Christensen was scheduled to appear in court for child endangerment and battery charges when he took his own life. Christensen blamed his wife and the mother of his stepchildren in his Facebook post, claiming that during an altercation one month ago, her "anger got the best of her," and she called the police with what he calls false accusations of abuse.

Law enforcement investigated and ultimately believed her story, and Christensen was held two nights in jail for two domestic violence-related offenses. His bail was set at $10,000. According to Brittany Christensen, 26, one of the three children from the late principal's first marriage, claimed she was the abusive parent.

"The charges were inaccurate. [she] has been very difficult in our family for about the last year, and we haven't had any contact with her," she said before adding, "I'd just now started regaining contact with him over the last two weeks, and it's been really great. He'd been trying to figure out how to leave her."

"In my opinion, it seems like this, in his mind, was his way out of his relationship," she said at the time. "She's been abusive to our entire family for five years. That's why we don't have any contact with her anymore."

Furthermore, the daughter shared texts she received from the woman, including, "You're a horrible disgusting excuse for a daughter and sister. Go find your Dad, play the hero. But it's me he will be missing in the morning."

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. The previous Lifeline phone number (1-800-273-8255) will always remain available.