Man Claims Father-In-Law ‘Terrorized’ Him With ‘Bushy Toupee’

Mazen Dayem of Staten Island claims his father-in-law terrorized him with his toupee, which looks like the hair on the Tasmanian Devil cartoon character.

The 36-year-old has had a life-long fear of the Looney Tunes character, and claims Yunes Doleh has been terrorizing him since 2013. He even got a restraining order against Doleh.

The situation came to a head on Nov. 5, when Doleh violated the restraining order and showed up at a Brooklyn funeral with the toupee.

Man afraid of Tasmanian Devil sues father-in-law for wearing bushy toupee https://t.co/qLfkEGXg7V pic.twitter.com/BFsJF2up9g — New York Post (@nypost) December 21, 2017

“He walked in as I was already there,” Dayem told The New York Post on Dec. 20. “He removed his wig, made hand gestures. It’s just a very large fear of mine, his damn wig. Him and his hair reminds me of the Tasmanian Devil hair. I truly and genuinely have a large fear of wigs now. It’s a genuine fear. I have nightmares.”

Dayem says he has always been afraid of the Looney Tunes character, which “always made me very anxious.”

According to court documents filed this month, Doleh “stood in [Dayem’s] direct line of sight and proceeded to grimace, snarl, gurn and gesticulate, which was made all the more menacing by the forward rake of [the father-in-law’s] toupee” at the funeral.

Doleh was charged with criminal contempt and aggravated harassment for the funeral incident.

In September, Dayem was awarded a restraining order after another incident, when Doleh allegedly kicked his son-in-law’s SUV. Doleh was also charged with criminal mischief in Staten Island Court.

Doleh filed a defamation lawsuit against Dayem after photos of the September incident showed up on social media. SILive reports that Dayem filed the new court documents in a motion to dismiss the defamation suit.

Dayem didn’t report the funeral incident to police until Nov. 16, 11 days after it happened and two days after Doleh filed the defamation suit.

“It’s a family dispute,” Doleh’s attorney, Matthew Santamauro, told The Post. “I believe at the end of the day, the criminal cases will be dismissed and my client [will be shown to have done] nothing wrong.”

