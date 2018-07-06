Man Calls 911 After His McDonald’s Order Arrives Cold

Canadians might be nice people, but having a cold McDonald’s hamburger delivered is where one Hamilton, Ontario man drew the line.

On July 1, an unidentified “irate” man called 911 after he received a cold hamburger and fries order from Uber Eats, 911 service spokesperson Jackie Penman told the CBC.

It is not clear if the restaurant or if the Uber delivery service was to blame for his cold food. It did not matter to police though, who were annoyed with the man’s call. Penman said it did offer a moment to remind citizens that frivolous issues like cold food is no reason to call an emergency dispatcher.

“Calling 911 with nuisance calls ties up our lines and makes it difficult for people with serious emergencies to get through to dispatchers,” Penman told CBC. “The system is meant for life and death emergencies.”

This is just the latest instance of a Canadian calling 911 to report dissatisfaction with food. On June 14, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police in Nova Scotia said police received a call from a 12-year-old whose guardian made him a salad he did not like. RCMP officers went to the child home to offer a lesson about when someone should call 911.

“While many can relate to the dislike of a salad at times, this raises a more important issue that warrants discussion at all ages,” Cpl. Dal Hutchinson said in a statement. “The improper use of 911 is an issue with all age groups and it ties up valuable resources, preventing emergency first responders from dealing with real emergencies.”

Sunday’s 911 call inspired plenty of puns on Twitter. Even Hamilton police joined in on the fun.

“What about if the Hamburglar is actively committing theft?” one person wrote.

“We would respond and ‘grill’ him,” Hamilton police replied.

“Would you pepper him with questions, confirm he had no a Salts, or just ketchup on old times??” one Twitter user wrote.

“Toss him in the Patty Wagon. After you’ve grilled him long enough, he’ll flip,” added another.

“What a ‘cheesy’ response. Give your head a ‘shake.’ You think under interrogation he’s going to ‘chicken finger’ the real bad guy? C’mon, you don’t have a nugget of evidence to go on,” one Twitter user wrote.

“You’d have to Ketchup with him first,” added another joker.