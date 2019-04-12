Man Attempts to Set Himself on Fire Outside White House

A man attempted to set himself on fire in front of the White House on Friday according to NBC News. According to the U.S. Secret Service, the man was sitting in an “electronic wheelchair-type scooter” and set his jacket on fire. Authorities on the scenes put the fire out before firefighters arrived on the scene, later coming to the man’s aid.

Secret Service agents took the man into custody after the incident, allowing him treatment from emergency services before leading him away. His condition after the fire isn’t clear according to NBC News, but he was taken to the hospital according to numerous reports.

Videos by PopCulture.com

According to NBC, the man had mental health issues but did not pose a threat to President Donald Trump. The Secret Service went on to clear out the North Lawn at the location, blocked traffic between H and G streets, and requested that the media stay in the West Wing of the White House.

Someone apparently set himself on fire in front of the White House just now. I was coming out of the West Wing, and the Sevret Service isn’t letting anyone out onto Pennsylvania Ave. They say there are also suspicious packages. — Nicholas Kristof (@NickKristof) April 12, 2019

New York Times reporter Nicholas Kristof was at the scene and noted that there were suspicious packages at the scene while confirming the initial story.

“Someone apparently set himself on fire in front of the White House just now,” Kristoff tweeted. “I was coming out of the West Wing, and the Secret Service isn’t letting anyone out onto Pennsylvania Ave.”

Video taken immediately after the incident showed a heavy police presence. EWTN reporter Mark Irons also captured video of the Secret Service hauling away the alleged suspect.

HAPPENING NOW: ⁦@SecretService⁩ just apprehended man who tried to set himself on fire outside ⁦@WhiteHouse⁩ agent tells us pic.twitter.com/GvPYEZ8Cnm — Mark Irons (@MarkIronsMedia) April 12, 2019

Reuters adds that the man who lit his jacket on fire was taken to a local hospital for treatment and appeared to have “non-life threatening injuries” from the incident. Other images from the scene show the man soon after the incident, tackled by police.

Live video from the scene also seems to capture what seems to be the wheelchair/scooter described by the Secret Service.

After clearing the area, authorities began to open up the streets for traffic once again, also allowing pedestrian traffic across Pennsylvania Avenue.