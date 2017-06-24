Man Allegedly Exposed Himself At Public Pool

A man from Queens, New York was put behind bars recently after he was accused of lewdly exposing himself at a public pool.

Per ABC 7, authorities say the incident took place on Sunday at the Forest City Park Pool in Wantagh, New York, just a little before 5 p.m.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Law enforcement officers revealed that an underage lifeguard reported seeing Wilson Kenney (33 years old) rub his crotch area and then expose himself while he was sitting on a bench in the park.

Following a brief investigation, Kenney was arrested without incident and charged with “public lewdness.”

Up Next: Kindergarten Teacher Fired For Also Being An Adult Actress

Per New York State Law, “Public lewdness is a class B misdemeanor,” and it carries a fine of $245.00

It’s defined as, “A person is guilty of public lewdness when he intentionally exposes the private or intimate parts of his body in a lewd manner or commits

any other lewd act (a) in a public place, or (b) in private premises

under circumstances in which he may readily be observed from either a

public place or from other private premises, and with intent that he be

so observed.”

More: Married Social Studies Teacher Arrested For Sexual Relationship With Student

No word on how long Kenney remained in custody, but the state laws don’t reflect a specific amount of time an offender must remain remanded to the custody of police so it’s likely that the decision would have been up to the authorities or possibly a judge.