Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade: Twitter Slams Rockettes as ‘Real White’

Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade viewers were underwhelmed with the Radio City Rockettes’ performance Thursday morning, pointing out a lack of diversity among the dancers. The historic squad took center stage at the annual event to perform a medley of holiday songs, putting their famous kickers on full display.

While plenty of fans took to Twitter to compliment the dancers on the performance itself, many others weren’t happy to see a sea of mostly white faces beneath the reindeer antlers.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Why all the Rockets white?” one Twitter user asked.

Rockettes are REAL white this year. #MacysThanksgivingDayParade — Mrs. Glasser (@Jesska1018) November 28, 2019

I saw only one. In the back. — Natalie Graves Tucker (@Nat_Tuck) November 28, 2019

all the Rockettes look the same i’m bored — merry crisis 🎄☃️❤️🤍💚 (@krristinamarie) November 28, 2019

While some fans were glad to see a little body size diversity, others complained that that wasn’t really enough.

“I know the Rockets have certain physical criteria to actually be one and of course they have to have the dance skill, but I’d love to see a little more diversity in their lineup, one Twitter user wrote.

“The rockets need more ladies of color! Do better!” another said.

“my favorite thanksgiving tradition? watching the radio city rockettes perform at the #MacysThanksgivingDayParade and seeing how many black rockettes there are,” someone else said.

“Wow…the rockettes are on the Macy’s day parade. They are the exact same shape, height, weight etc. its so weird! it’s creepy when you realize that…..” another said.

I see all the Rockettes are white this year but there is one who is a size 3 instead of 2 so that’s hella diversity pic.twitter.com/xGhbGrL5b4 — Jaime Gweshe Rivera (@itsjaimegee) November 28, 2019

can i please get some more diversity in the rockettes? can i PLEASE get some more diversity in the rockettes?! — fran (@theosbird) November 28, 2019

#ThanksgivingWithBlackFamilies Does anyone else’s family count how many Black Radio City Rockettes there are?🤦🏾‍♀️😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/5Px5JQlLdn — *me* (@quietlionness) November 28, 2019

Twitter has been packed full of reactions to performances from the parade, including Celine Dion’s “Imperfections,” a creepy Beetlejuice performance, as well as several lip-sync flubs that have taken place throughout the day.