Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Fans Slam Lip Syncing Performances

Another year of the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade means another year of celebrities lip syncing their performances along the block-long parade route. Viewers tuning into the annual festive event ahead of their planned Thanksgiving feasts didn’t miss the numerous performers who opted out of performing their songs live, many instead choosing to move their lips along to pre-recorded renditions of their songs, prompting plenty of backlash on social media.

This is far from the first year social media has erupted in discussion over lip syncing along the parade route. In fact, in 2018, Macy's even issued an apology after numerous artists experienced technical difficulties during their performances. At the time, John Legend, one of the musicians who had been affected, had revealed that "we all have to lip sync on this parade." Why? Well, according to Legend, it all has to do with the fact that "the floats don't have the capacity to handle the sound requirements for a live performance." According to Just Jared, aside from the logistics of the performances, another reason for lip syncing is the cold weather that typically comes on Thanksgiving Day in New York City.

Regardless of the reasons, each year, the lip syncing typically results in plenty of social media posts from users slamming the performers for opting out of live performances. This year was no different. Scroll down to see what those tuning into the 94th annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade are saying.