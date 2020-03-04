Lori Vallow: Here’s When She’ll Appear in Court on Child Desertion Charges

Lori Vallow is going to have her day in court. The mother of two is scheduled to appear in the Madison County Courthouse in Idaho on Friday on two felony counts of desertion and nonsupport of dependent children, who were first reported missing back in November. According to KTVB, Vallow is now in transit from Hawaii to Idaho for her upcoming court appearance.

The outlet also contacted the Kauai Community Correctional Center in Hawaii where Vallow is currently being held. However, reports indicate that she may be leaving the island on Wednesday sometime after her status hearing. Vallow had previously been ordered by an Idaho court to prove the children’s safety — and whereabouts — which she failed to do. This led to her arrest in Hawaii on Feb. 20, where she was charged with desertion and lack of support for her children.

Vallow’s two children, 17-year-old Tylee Ryan and 7-year-old Joshua “J.J.” Vallow, have been missing since September of last year, despite a report not being filed for roughly two months. While this was unfolding, Vallow had been spending her time in Hawaii with her most recent husband, Chad Daybell, who’s since returned to Rexburg, likely in anticipation of her trial.

Along with the mysterious timeline surrounding the disappearance of Vallow’s children, the case has started to raise eyebrows about a string of mysterious deaths in Vallow’s past, as well as Daybell’s. Her fourth husband, Charles Vallow, was shot and killed by her brother, and his brother-in-law, Alex Cox in July 2019. Cox also died just a few months later. Not long after, Daybell’s wife, Tammy, died in her sleep. An autopsy was not performed at the time, though her body has since been exhumed. Vallow and Daybell left Idaho for Hawaii not long after.

Monday, a very unusual email was surfaced that Daybell sent Vallow, titled “Seven missions to accomplish together.” Daybell was the self-published author of a number of fictional books on the apocalypse and was a member of the doomsday-prepper group Preparing a People.

Larry Woodcock, who’s the grandfather to J.J., pleaded with Daybell to do some “soul searching” in a recent appearance on Fox & Friends.

“Somewhere in that vicinity there are two children and we want them back safe and we hope that you will have this come-to-Jesus meeting with yourself and address these issues as soon as possible,” he said.