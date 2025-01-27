Looking For an Amazing Walt Disney World Vacation? Here’s How a planDisney Panelist Can Help You

Planning a trip to Walt Disney World, or any Disney resort destination, is one of the most exciting feelings for an individual or family. But it can also be very overwhelming. When trying to figure out accommodations, theme park options, and things to do for everyone in attendance, the research can be hard to sort through and the cost can appear ridiculous. But there’s a way to make planning more accessible, easy, and even more affordable. planDisney, a collective of 50 digital panelists who are considered experts in all thinks Disney attractions and resorts, are here to offer those planning their own trip.

The digital resource is a hub where guests can receive advice from other guests who have mastered the art of planning a Disney vacation. The 2025 planDisney panelists, carefully selected from thousands of applicants, share their knowledge by providing personalized responses to guests’ vacation planning questions. Panelists specialize in Walt Disney World Resort, Disneyland Resort, Disney Cruise Line, or Disney Vacation Club and provide helpful tips, heartfelt advice, and unique insights based on their real-life experiences at these Disney Destinations.

Videos by PopCulture.com

With their collective experience, the 50 panelists have visited every Disney theme park,sailed aboard every Disney cruise ship, stayed at every Disney Resort hotel, experienced every attraction, and dined at nearly every restaurant. Matt C. from Lowestoft, England (Disney Vacation Club) is one of the 15 newly selected panelists. The UK-based dad, who recently had his own Disney wedding, is excited to help anyone plan their excursion at the most magical place on Earth.

planDisney panelist, Matt C.

The newly married father of two has been a lifelong Disney fan. “When I was a little boy, I had a Snow White VHS, and on the Snow White VHS there was an advert for Euro Disney. I used to watch and think, ‘Oh, this looks like an amazing place, but I’ve never been.’ And then when I was 9 years old, for Christmas, my mom saved up and she for Christmas got me and my brothers tickets for Disneyland Paris,” Matt C. recalled to PopCulture.com. “And then we went and I was like, ‘Oh no, this is the most amazing place in the world. And it became a very expensive hobby for the rest of it. That was it and then I just couldn’t get enough. Since then I’ve gone to all of the Disney parks around the world.”

Every planDisney panelist has a similar yet different story. Because Matt was such a Disney fan, the dealbreaker for his now husband was whether they’d have fun at a Disney park together. Their first date was at Disneyland Paris. Thankfully, they hit it off.

Becoming a planDisney panelist is not an easy feat. It’s been around since 2008 and has undergone many iterations, but the idea has always been the same.

Jen Wilkes plays a vital role in selecting each class. “The selection process for each class is a rigid one,” Wilkes explains. “One time they ran some numbers and discovered you have a better likelihood of becoming a NASA astronaut than you do of making the panel.”

There are thousands who apply. Applications are accepted each year from around August to September and there are three stages within the process. Round one is questions only where panelist may answer questions about their families or a planning vacation question. Once a panelist makes it to round 2, they submit more answers to questions and a video that can only be a minute long based on a topic the board comes up with. The Q&A and video are reviewed and selected applicants move to the Zoom interview portion where they’re asked more questions, which is where the final panelists are selected. There is always a pool of new panelists mixed in with alumni who return.

In addition to new questions asked by panelists, there are currently over 300,000 archived questions that users can go through and use, but planDisney have found that people like to have their own question answered, which is why the planDisney panelists exist.

Each planDisney rep has their own expertise, there are some who specialize in one specific park or attraction, or one specific resort. Others have specialty in culturally specific experiences for the African American demographic or the LGBTQ+ audience. There’s not one question about anything related to a Disney park or resort a planDisney expert cannot answer. Whether it’s about tickets or character dining, a planDisney expert has the answer.

Matt’s expertise is vast as he’s been all over. “I love every Disney location for very different reasons, but I particularly love Walt Disney World and Hong Kong Disneyland,” he gushes. “My favorite park at Walt Disney World is Disney’s Animal Kingdom and Typhoon Lagoon Water Park.”

Because of his level of knowledge about Disney, becoming a planDisney panelist was a no brainer for Matt. He first heard about the panel when it was a mom’s only panelist known as Disney Moms. Once he realized it was open for everyone to apply, he took his shot.

As a family man, he’s excited to help families looking to make core memories. “It’s a perfect hobby to have. My tips for anyone who I am helping along the way kind of adapt to the person that’s asking me about them and what their makeup of their family looks like, especially for Disney World,” he suggests. “I always tell them to not try and do it all because it’s a massive enormous resort with many things here that I’ve never done and I’ve been coming back for years. So it’s more about savoring the moments.”



He adds that sharing personal tidbits are the most fun to share, noting: “I have like lots of little tips as well, like with the mickey shaped pretzel, get chocolate dipping sauce instead of cheese sauce,” he smiles. “It’s more of your little favorites that you would suggest.”