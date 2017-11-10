This Video of the Longest Ingrown Hair Will Ruin Your Day

In the world of viral videos, there are many things that push the “gross out” factor, but this video of a guy pulling out the longest ingrown hair you’ll ever see might just take the cake.

The video, posted by Joe Gross, shows him using tweezers to remove an extremely long ingrown hair from the side of his face.

It may be tough for some people to make it all the way through, as the sight of Gross’ skin stretching out and the hair emerging is pretty hard to watch.

“I had this pimple that would ooze every couple of months for the last year or so. The dermatologist told me it was a cyst she would have to cut out. Apparently it was just the longest ingrown hair in history,” Gross wrote in a description of the video.

It’s definitely good that Gross sought out the expertise of a dermatologist, as popping zits yourself can end up causing more problems.

According to WebMD, one of the greatest risks is unintentionally introducing “new kinds of bacteria from your finger into the zit.” They say this can lead to infection and potentially permanent scarring.

“What we call the pustule is actually keeping the bacteria nice and contained,” says dermatologist Zakiya Rice, MD, an assistant professor at Emory University School of Medicine in Atlanta. “It’s best to let a pimple run through its life span.”