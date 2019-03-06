Logan Paul Says 'I’m Being Told to Commit Suicide Myself'

Logan Paul revealed he has been told by "millions of people, literally" to kill himself after he posted a video that appeared to show the body of an alleged suicide victim handing from a tree.

The YouTube personality spoke one-on-one with Good Morning America host Michael Strahan about the aftermath of his controversial video titled "We found a body in the Japanese Suicide Forest," filmed in Aokigahara, a forest at Mount Fuji where a high number of suicides have been known to occur.

"It's been tough because ironically I'm being told to commit suicide myself," Paul said in the interview which aired Thursday. "Millions of people, literally, telling me they hare me, to go die in a fire. The most horrible, horrific things."

Still, he admitted their criticisms were justified after his serious lack of judgment.

The 22-year-old social media influencer deleted the video and apologized following the backlash, shut down his YouTube page and created a suicide prevention video to express his remorse. Pail said posting the original video was a "horrible lapse in judgment" and he "can, will and [is] going to learn from it and be a better person."

"It's not like I'm a bad guy," he said. "I'm a good guy who made a bad decision."

Following the controversy, YouTube temporarily suspended the personality and Google Preferred dropped him from its platform, which contributed to his $15 net worth.

"I understand that they needed to take a stance and while I don't necessarily maybe agree with it, I do respect it," Paul said. "It hurts but it's not like I'm drowning. I try not to live my life thinking about money, because money doesn't make me happy… creating content to make people happy and laugh."

Paul said his intent in filming the clip, which he previously called "the most real blog I've ever posted," was not malicious. And while he regrets filming the graphic scene, he said he felt it happened for a reason.

"The idea was to just do another fun vlog, go camp for a night and make another entertaining piece of content in a forest," he explained. "Things obviously changed very quickly. It was 100 yards away from the parking lot. It doesn't make any sense and I believe it happened for a reason and I think that reason was that I could take this experience [and] learn from it, spread the message the right way about suicide prevention and suicide prevention awareness."

Following the incident, Paul vowed to make a shift in his content selection moving forward. He still plans to post blogs for his more than 16 million followers.

"This has been the hardest time in my life," Paul added. "I've never been hated by the whole world. It's been something to definitely overcome. I will think twice about what I post from now on. "