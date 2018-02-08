Watch Livestream of Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl Parade

Philadelphia is about to erupt in its Super Bowl LII celebratory parade, and displaced fans from around the globe can live vicariously through the above livestream.

The local CBS station in Philadelphia will be all along the parade route with highlights — and potential low-lights — from the city as hundred of thousands of people are expected to be in attendance.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Celebrations in the city began almost immediately after the Eagles defeated the New England Patriots on Sunday, 41-33.

One of the first things to be destroyed was a Ritz-Carlton awning — which fans decided would be a good idea to jump off of, or do trust-falls, to other fans.

Additional footage posted to social media showed large fires were started in North Central Philadelphia near Temple University moments after the Eagles won the game.

One of the more unusual celebration involved a fan choosing to eat the excrement of a police horse.

Philly.com also reported that numerous Eagles fans tipped cars outside of a hotel and that looters had broken into a convenience store screaming, “Everything is free,” while grabbing the merchandise from shelves.

The event can only be made more crazy by the fact that Bud Light lost a bet to Eagles offensive lineman Lane Johnson, in which the company will provide free beer to the parade-goers.

The route will go northbound on Broad Street to S. Penn Square, where it will turn west to 15th Street. Then it will head northbound on 15th; down to JFK Blvd. From JFK, it then turns westward onto 16th Street; north on 16th to the Benjamin Franklin Parkway; west on the Parkway to Eakins Oval, and then ending at the art museum.

Following the parade a ceremony at the museum steps will start at 1 p.m. and is expected to last approximately two hours. To encourage — or aide — partygoers, the Market-Frankford and Broad Street SEPTA lines will run free all day to get people to the parade route.