Little Caesars Offering Free Goodies With Orders as New Year’s Treat

Little Caesars is saying goodbye to 2021 and welcoming in a new year in a big way. With the tock now ticking down to the start of 2022, and the holiday season officially here, the beloved pizza chain, known for its Hot-N-Ready Pizzas, is giving customers the chance to score a free order of Crazy Bread through the end of the year.

Scoring the deal is easy, according to Chew Boom, which reports that the offer is valid online through Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022. Customers wishing to receive a free order of Crazy Bread simply need to place an online order for any custom pizza and add a Crazy Bread to their cart. Before checkout, customers can add the promo code “GETYOURBREAD1” to get the Crazy Bread for free. Little Caesars’ Crazy Bread features eight bread sticks “with flavors of butter and garlic, then sprinkled with parmesan cheese.” They typically cost $3. Meanwhile, the pizza restaurant’s pizzas are baked in 475-degree ovens “to ensure food safety and never touched after baking.”

Little Caesars is among the most beloved pizza restaurant chains in the U.S. According to the chain, Little Caesars got its start back in 1954 through a blind date between Mike Ilitch and Marian Bayoff that was arranged by Ilitch’s father. The couple married after just a few months, and in 1959, they invested their life savings into their first pizza store in Garden City, Michigan. The couple went on to open the first franchise in Warren, Michigan in 1962, with the chain’s site noting that “the business decision to expand through franchising paved the way for Little Caesars to become the fastest growing pizza chain in the U.S. and an internationally known brand.” Since then, Little Caesars has continued to grow, with stores in all 50 states and 18 international markets.

Throughout its storied history, Little Caesars has garnered a large fan base, and in November the chain gave those fans a chance to show their spirit via a Little Caesars merchandise line. That line, available at HOTNREADYSHOP.com, the line features everything from a pizza slice blanket, which is already out of stock, to pizza earrings, and even a pizza backpack. Other items on the site include a Crazy Bread lounge set, a Hot-N-Ready gaming chair, sneakers, and holiday items, like Little Caesars-themed wrapping paper and ornaments.

Little Caesars customers can access the merchandise line at HOTNREADYSHOP.com. They can score their free order of Crazy Bread by placing a custom pizza order online end entering the code “GETYOURBREAD1” at checkout. The offer runs through Jan. 2.