Little Big Town’s Kimberly Schlapman Welcomes Second Child

The New Year brought our family new love. We’re so excited to introduce you to Daisy’s little sister, Dolly Grace. ❤️ A photo posted by Kimberly Schlapman (@ohgussie) on Jan 12, 2017 at 8:01am PST

The Little Big Town family just got a little bit bigger!

Kimberly Schlapman has welcomed her second child with husband Stephen. The couple adopted a baby girl through a “domestic adoption,” Schlapman’s publicist exclusively told Womanista.

Videos by PopCulture.com

She shared a sweet photo of their newly expanded family on Instagram and wrote, “The New Year brought our family new love. We’re so excited to introduce you to Daisy’s little sister, Dolly Grace.” Dolly Grace will be doted on by Schlapman’s daughter Daisy Pearl, 9, who “asked for a baby from Santa.”

We can’t help but wonder if she was named for another famous country singer!

In addition to expanding her family, Schlapman has been hard at work making new music and building a massive home and entertaining lifestyle brand, Oh Gussie. Her cook book will certainly come in handy when it’s time to feed this family of four!

Congratulations to the adorable family!

Related:

Entertaining Made Easy With Oh Gussie!

Little Big Town’s Kimberly Schlapman Mourns Loss of Beloved Dog

Country Superstars Hit the Studio With Justin Timberlake

Little Big Town Won BIG, Had MAJOR ‘Girl Crush’ on Carpet With Taylor Swift