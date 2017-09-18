Woman Stopped by Security After Trying to Take Her Vaginal Egg on Vacation

Former Big Brother UK cast member Lisa Appleton got in a bit of trouble with airport security recently after she attempted to bring her yoni egg through on her way to Los Angeles.

“So the journey begins’security searched my bag, he pulled my # YoniEgg out said what’s this? and gave it a shake’ I should of left it up myF,” she wrote.

Yoni eggs are purported to strengthen and tighten the vaginal wall, as well as increase libido.

Appleton had previously asked her followers if she would be stopped by security for traveling with the egg.

If I go through airport security with a crystal yoni egg up my vagina will I be stopped? — Lisa Appleton (@MsLisaAppleton) September 17, 2017

It appears she ultimately decided to travel with the egg in her bag, although she later shared its new location with her followers while detailing the excessive drama surrounding the item.

“Can’t believe the drama round my # YoniEgg at security ‘all the ??” she tweeted. “God help me in USA well it’s in my vagina now safe bless it after a wash.”

Appleton previously shared her newest yoni egg with her followers in a tweet.

“Thank you @HeavenScent444 for my latest # YoniEgg amazing I have a smaller egg and a tighter # Yoni after 2 months,” she wrote.

Thank you @HeavenScent444 for my latest #YoniEgg amazing I have a smaller egg and a tighter #Yoni after 2 months 👌😂💕 pic.twitter.com/3tVYEfCTnW — Lisa Appleton (@MsLisaAppleton) September 14, 2017

Photo Credit: Twitter / @MsLisaAppleton

