Lipton Hard Iced Tea Is Celebrating Groundhog Day With Special Contest and Giveaway

In honor of Groundhog Day, Lipton Hard Iced Tea is taking the day to new heights—literally and figuratively —with a 9-foot-tall groundhog statue. Lipton Hard Iced Tea’s 9-foot-tall “Can Daddy’ groundhog, made from 6,000 Lipton Hard Iced Tea cans, will be popping up throughout Pennsylvania – bringing a sip of sunshine to the 21+ crowd. Fans can pre-game Groundhog Day in the company of the 9-foot ‘Can Daddy’ and enjoy delicious, refreshing free samples of Lipton Hard Iced Tea, including fan favorite Citrus Green Tea flavor, now available in a Lipton Hard Iced Tea 12 pack, with the groundhog making its debut this weekend, and one lucky winner as part of Lipton’s new contest can win a trip and the groundhog.

With all of the winter weather taking place throughout the country, Lipton is offering a Spring getaway.⁣ One lucky winner will receive up to $5,000 for themselves and one guest to use toward travel and accommodations at a destination of their choice. The contest ends Feb. 2. Visit liptonhardtea.com/groundhogday for more information on how to enter and escape to a warmer paradise.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Lipton Hard Iced Tea’s “9’Foot ‘Can Daddy’ is the ultimate flex for Groundhog Day. Even if six more weeks of winter is predicted, one lucky fan will have a chance to bring the sunshine home in by winning the larger-than-life groundhog statue. Visit @liptonhardtea on Instagram and comment “Groundhog” to enter for the chance to win. It’s the perfect conversation starter in a home bar or mancave.