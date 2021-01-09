Lindsey Graham Hounded by Donald Trump's Supporters After Confirming Joe Biden's Election Win

✖

Sen. Lindsey Graham became the target of verbal attacks from President Donald Trump's supporters as he made his way out of Washington D.C. on Friday morning. As TMZ noted, Graham was being escorted by security through Reagan National Airport in Washington D.C. when a mob of Trump supporters surrounded him and criticized the lawmaker for certifying Joe Biden's presidential election win.

While he was making his way through the airport on Friday morning, Graham was met with a group of Trump supporters who were not happy about the fact that the senator blamed the president for the riot that took place at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday. The riot, which included a mob of Trump supporters, stormed the Capitol, placing the building under lockdown. Lawmakers were in the midst of certifying the results of the 2020 presidential election at the time of the incident. When Congress was able to come together again, Graham criticized Trump, saying that his "actions were the problem, not the solution." He also criticized Trump's legal team for trying to cast aspersions on the election (it should be noted that it was previously alleged that Graham tried to pressure Georgia to toss out legal ballots after Biden won the state, per The Guardian).

WARNING: STRONG LANGUAGE - A group of supporters of President Trump confronted Senator Lindsey Graham at Washington's Reagan National Airport. Police escorted Graham from the area pic.twitter.com/CoAWXLHoLE — Reuters (@Reuters) January 9, 2021

Considering that Graham seemingly tried to distance himself from his longtime ally recently, Trump's supporters were not pleased. As they surrounded the senator in the airport, they reportedly called him a "traitor." One woman even began chanting, "Audit our vote!" The individuals in the mob frequently got close to Graham, with many holding their phones out to record the interaction all the while calling him a "traitor" and criticizing him for his recent actions.

In the aftermath of the Capitol riot, Graham said that the situation will tarnish Trump's legacy, as Business Insider reported. He said during a news conference, "When it comes to accountability, the president needs to understand that his actions were the problem, not the solution." Graham added, "It breaks my heart that my friend, a president of consequence, would allow yesterday to happen and it will be a major part of his presidency. It was a self-inflicted wound." The South Carolina senator also said that the Trump administration's attempts to cast doubt on the presidential election should stop. He continued, "There's been a constant effort by people from the president's legal team to provide misinformation, to distort the facts, to make accusations that cannot be proven. That needs to stop."