Lindsey Graham Debate Canceled Due to Coronavirus Test Refusal, Social Media Responds With Wild Speculation
Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina did not engage in a debate with his Democratic opponent, Jaime Harrison, after the lawmaker refused to take a COVID-19 test. The debate was canceled after Harrison did not wish to participate in a debate with Graham after the senator refused to take a COVID-19 before the event, which was set for this past Friday. This comes amidst news that President Donald Trump and several other high-ranking Republican lawmakers tested positive for COVID-19 in recent weeks. In light of the news that Graham and Harrison's debate was canceled, many individuals have flocked to social media in order to weigh in on the matter, with some questioning why Graham refused to take the test.
Instead of engaging in a debate, Graham and Harrison took part in two separate 30-minute forums on local station WSPA in Spartanburg, per The Hill. On Twitter, Graham blamed Harrison for "skipping" the debate due to his demands. He wrote, in part, “Appears @harrisonjaime is skipping tonights debate. Mr. Harrision is ducking the debate because the more we know about his radical policies, the less likely he is to win. It's not about medicine, its politics. His liberal views are a loser in South Carolina - and he knows it!" Harrison's campaign spokesperson, Guy King, responded to Graham's message by saying, "We’re disappointed that Lindsey has failed to take a simple coronavirus test, but we appreciate our hosts were able to change the event format to make it safer for everyone. Jaime will be there in Spartanburg to talk to voters.”
Of course, this last-minute change led to a ton of conversation online. In fact, many users took to Twitter to address the matter, with some even starting the hashtag "#LindseyGrahamHasCovid." (It should be noted that there is nothing to indicate that Graham actually has COVID-19.)
If he WANTED to debate he would take the test.
So he either HAS COVID; or he is SCARED TO DEBATE.
These are the only two logical conclusions.— 🌊 😷JB #Resist 🌴💙 #FLORIDA VOTING NOW!! VOTE!!! (@LiterallyJilly) October 9, 2020
Gee .@LindseyGrahamSC you scared bro? https://t.co/6U7ly7iwa1— Mac Sloth (@macsloth) October 10, 2020
What the hell is wrong with these people? It's like they deliberately want to infect people!!!#LindseyHasCovid #LindseyMustGo https://t.co/o1RUDkU6Cx— Speak Out (@SpeakOu94105459) October 10, 2020
Wow, @LindseyGrahamSC sounds like he’s flailing! 🤪 https://t.co/T4xSmvWgaU— Anne Murata (@AnneMurata) October 10, 2020
Did I just hear Lindsey Graham canceled his debate? Is he scared or does he have COVID-19?#LindseyIsPositive— Mystery Solvent (@MysterySolvent) October 10, 2020
Lindsey Graham refuses to be tested for COVID despite multiple exposures.
Maybe #LindseyIsPositive he doesn’t have it... or maybe it’s just that #LindseyIsPositive https://t.co/xEpEG5XvSe— The Hoarse Whisperer (@TheRealHoarse) October 9, 2020
#LindseyIsPositive— Rapscalliana (@Rapscallianna) October 9, 2020
If he isn’t, prove it.