Lindsay Lohan’s Stepmother Arrested After Allegedly Assaulting Bus Driver on Christmas Day

Lindsay Lohan’s stepmother, Kate Major Lohan, spent Christmas in jail after she allegedly attacked a bus driver.

The 36-year-old was traveling for the holidays on a Bieber Tourways coach bus in Allentown, Pennsylvania on Tuesday when she allegedly attacked the bus driver after she missed her Hellertown stop. She also attempted to drive away, The Allentown Morning Call reports.

Major Lohan was reportedly intoxicated during the incident in which she became angry and scolded the driver for almost 20 minutes, demanding the bus to stop, according to court records obtained by the Morning Call. At the next stop in Lower Macungie Township, the driver exited the bus; Major Lohan followed her and allegedly attacked her.

Major Lohan, from Boca Raton, Florida, reportedly grabbed the bus driver by the coat and refused to let her go, according to court records. She then rushed back onto the bus and attempted to drive away before a fellow passenger intervened and pulled her from behind the wheel.

Pennsylvania State Police took her into custody, where she told police that the bus driver started the altercation and assaulted her. She was ultimately booked at Lehigh County Jail, according to the Morning Call. Court records depict that she told police she had a few glasses of wine and became upset because the bus was a half-hour late.

She was charged with two counts of drunken driving — one for getting behind the wheel of a commercial vehicle — two counts of disorderly conduct, one count of harassment, and one count of public drunkenness.

Major Lohan spent the night in jail before being arraigned on Wednesday morning, paying $2,500 for bail, according to the local paper.

The arrest comes three months after Major Lohan filed for divorce from Lohan’s father, Michael Lohan, 58. She claimed in a Florida court that their relationship was “irretrievably broken” and requested primary custody of the couple’s two sons — Landon, 5, and Logan, 4 — as well as spousal and child support.

A month before that, Major Lohan was arrested by Boca Raton police and booked a battery charge after she threw a glass candle holder at Michael. The candle narrowly missed directly hitting Michael and left him with a superficial cut on his left forearm. The battery charge was later dropped due to insufficient evidence and Lohan’s desire not to prosecute.

The estranged couple, who became engaged in 2010 and married in 2014, have had their fair share of disputes. In August 2017, Major Lohan was placed on a psychiatric hold by Boca Raton police following an argument with Michael. By the time authorities arrived on scene, Major Lohan was “hysterically crying and appeared to be intoxicated” according to a report from Page Six. She also claimed that Michael had taken her children and threatened that “he would kill us all.”