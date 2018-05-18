Law Enforcement Reveals ‘Multiple Fatalities’ in Texas Shooting

A shooting was reported at Santa Fe High School in Texas on Friday morning, with KTRK reporting that a gunman walked into an art class and began firing what appeared to be a shotgun.

A federal official and a county official told KHOU 11 News that multiple students were killed in the shooting and an officer was also wounded.

Dr. Cris Richardson, assistant principal of Santa Fe High School, has since told reporters that there was an active shooting inside the school and that one person has been arrested, CNN reports. Federal officials believe the suspect is a student.

“We have done an amazing job to get the students out of the building safely and to reunited them with parents as we are able to and that’s about all I can tell you right now,” Richardson said.

Students from Santa Fe High School are currently being transported to the nearby Alamo Gym where their parents will be able to meet them.

The school district issued multiple posts on Facebook addressing the shooting, with the latest update reporting confirmed injuries.

“This morning an incident occurred at the high school involving an active shooter,” the post read. “The situation is active, but has been contained. There have been confirmed injuries. Details will be released as we receive updated information. Law enforcement will continue to secure the building and initiate all emergency management protocols to release and move students to another location. All other campuses are operating under their regular schedules.”

Multiple victims were taken to John Sealy Hospital in nearby Galveston.

Photo Credit: KHOU 11 News