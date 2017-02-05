Lauren Conrad and Her Baby Bump Make Rare Public Appearance in Lace Dress

Lauren Conrad is a vision in white!

The mama-to-be stepped out at the Los Angeles outdoor shopping center The Grove to open her The Little Market pop-up shop to showcase fair trade handmade goods. She also attended Rebecca Minkoff’s “See Now, Buy Now” fashion show, looking stunning in a white lace dress.

Videos by PopCulture.com

She seemed to be enjoying the warm weather, with bare shoulders and wedge sandals.

Conrad is expecting her first child with William Tell. They announced the news onJan. 1 on her blog.

Motherhood looks good on her!

Related:

Lauren Conrad Shares Her No-Fail Portion Control Diet Trick

Lauren Conrad Gives Her Top 4 Things to Never Say to a Pregnant Woman

‘Hills’ Star Lauren Conrad Reveals Her Baby Bump for the First Time