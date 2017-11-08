Here’s All the Las Vegas Shows Canceled After Shooting

Following the deadly mass shooting that occurred in Las Vegas on Sunday night, some of the city’s biggest resort groups announced their decision to cancel their Monday shows.

The city’s major attractions and clubs are taking a break from the nonstop nightlife to pay tribute to those who lost their lives and are affected by this attack.

On Sunday night, 64-year-old Stephen Paddock opened fire on the 22,000+ person crowd attending the Route 91 Harvest Festival. Paddock was stationed inside his Mandalay Bay Hotel room on the 32nd floor when the shooting took place.

The most recent statement from authorities has at least 59 people killed and 527 injured.

Due to the tragic event, the following shows were canceled in Las Vegas on Monday.

CW’s iHeartRadio Music Festival Specials

The CW has announced that the network will not air the two-night iHeartRadio Music Festival, which was scheduled for this Wednesday and Thursday.

The festival was held just over a week ago on September 22 and 23 in Las Vegas. It included daytime festivities at the same location as the Route 91 Harvest Festival, where Sunday night’s shooting took place. The night concerts, held at the T-Mobile Arena, were filmed for a televised CW special.

“Out of respect to the victims of last Sunday’s terrible tragedy in Las Vegas, and their families, The CW Network and iHeartMedia will be postponing this week’s TV broadcast of the iHeartRadio Music Festival,” the network said in a statement. “New broadcast dates will be announced at a later time.”

The CW will air repeats on both nights instead of the scheduled special.

Cirque du Soleil and Blue Man Group

Cirque de Soleil canceled all of its show on Monday, including Mandalys Bay’s Michael Jackson One. Blue Man Group also canceled their performance for the night.

“As the tragic events unfolded, all Cirque du Soleil’s theatres were immediately put into lock‐down in collaboration with local authorities,” Cirque du Soleil and Blue Man Group said in a statement. “Audience members that were attending the shows have since been authorized to leave the theaters. For the time being, none of Cirque du Soleil’s employees have been identified amongst the victims.”

MGM Resorts, which owns Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino, where the shooter was firing, took to Twitter to reveal their shows were canceled for Oct. 2.

“Following last night’s tragic event at the country music festival, MGM Resorts has canceled all of its Las Vegas shows for Monday, Oct. 2,” their post read.

Marquee Nightclub & Dayclub, Caesars Entertainment

The Marquee Nightclub and Dayclub, which is located at the Cosmopolitan in Las Vegas, announced it would be closed on Monday. DJ Ruckus’ scheduled performance was also canceled.

The Tao Group, which owns the venue, announced the cancelation on Twitter. “Oct 2nd Marquee venues will be closed. Our thoughts are with those affect by this tragedy. #prayforvegas.”

Caesars Entertainment revealed their Monday shows would not go on as the venue “will be dark tonight” to honor those impacted by the shooting.

Other Shows

Penn & Teller canceled their scheduled performance on Monday.

“Out of respect for our Las Vegas community and the tragedy of last night’s events, Penn & Teller have canceled tonight’s performance at The Rio Hotel & Casino,” the duo’s rep tells ET.

There are no current plans to cancel concerts scheduled for later in the week along The Strip.

Celine Dion and Jennifer Lopez are have concerts scheduled this week at the Colosseum at Caesar’s Palace and Planet Hollywood, respectively.